Se non puoi odorarlo, lo puoi comunque amare? [EN]

A cura di @pigtr.

Un articolo su Nautilus racconta le difficoltà che le persone prive del senso dell’olfatto incontrano nelle loro vita sociale e sessuale:

Anosmic men had had one-fifth as many sexual relationships as able-nosed controls. While anosmic women didn’t experience this drop, they tended to be more insecure about their partners. Why that might be, researchers are not yet sure. But they have some clues. “Anosmic people feel socially insecure, especially about their body odor, and tend to withdraw from social interactions,” Hummel says. For men, heightened social insecurity could lead to less successful mating strategies or less exploratory behavior, he says.