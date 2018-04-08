stiamo tranquilli…

Sebastian Vettel ha vinto il Gran Premio del Bahrein

Sebastian Vettel ha vinto il Gran Premio del Bahrein

8 Apr 2018 di hookii0 commenti

È arrivato davanti alle Mercedes di Bottas e Hamilton: per la Ferrari è la seconda vittoria consecutiva nel Mondiale 2018

The post Sebastian Vettel ha vinto il Gran Premio del Bahrein appeared first on Il Post.

Fonte: il Post Sport

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.