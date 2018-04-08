È arrivato davanti alle Mercedes di Bottas e Hamilton: per la Ferrari è la seconda vittoria consecutiva nel Mondiale 2018
The post Sebastian Vettel ha vinto il Gran Premio del Bahrein appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Sport
8 Apr 2018 • 0 commenti
È arrivato davanti alle Mercedes di Bottas e Hamilton: per la Ferrari è la seconda vittoria consecutiva nel Mondiale 2018
The post Sebastian Vettel ha vinto il Gran Premio del Bahrein appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Sport
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.