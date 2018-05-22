Siamo i buoni, giusto?

Su suggerimento di mk

Quella cinematografica è la terza epoca d’oro dei supereroi. La prima risale al 1938-41 e la seconda al 1961-64. Però allora le caratteristiche dei supereroi erano diverse e più chiaroscurali. Se negli anni ’60 gli Avengers combattevano contro l’ingiustizia, oggi l’accento è invece sulla protezione.

MARVEL’S HEROES ARE BACK AGAIN, but with little of the subversive aura that once surrounded them. The Avengers today are led by Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, Marvel’s most conservative characters. A billionaire technologist, the crown prince of an absolute monarchy, and a rabidly nationalistic off-the-books soldier: It’s as if Elon Musk, Mohammed bin Salman, and Oliver North formed a superhero team.