Sono una cattiva femminista? [EN]

In un articolo per il quotidiano canadese Globe and Mail, la scrittrice Margaret Atwood dà la sua opinione sui recenti movimenti femminili di denuncia delle molestie e sulla successiva contrapposizione tra donne degli ultimi tempi:

If the legal system is bypassed because it is seen as ineffectual, what will take its place? Who will be the new power brokers? It won’t be the Bad Feminists like me. We are acceptable neither to Right nor to Left. In times of extremes, extremists win. Their ideology becomes a religion, anyone who doesn’t puppet their views is seen as an apostate, a heretic or a traitor, and moderates in the middle are annihilated. Fiction writers are particularly suspect because they write about human beings, and people are morally ambiguous. The aim of ideology is to eliminate ambiguity.