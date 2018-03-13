Teoria e pratica delle fake news

A cura di @Gio. @Perodatrent, @Gima, @Gerberto.

Fabio Chiusi, su Valigia Blu, fornisce la sua analisi sui contenuti del Final report of the High Level Expert Group on Fake News and Online Disinformation, redatto per la Commissione Europea da 39 esperti appositamente selezionati. Per l’Italia figurano nel gruppo Gianni Riotta de La Stampa, Federico Fubini del Corriere della Sera e Gina Nieri di Mediaset.

Un articolo del Guardian spiega il lavoro di alcuni ricercatori del MIT, che hanno esaminato un gran numero di storie pubblicate su Twitter e giudicate vere o false da organizzazioni indipendenti, scoprendo che le falsità si diffondono più velocemente e raggiungono più persone delle notizie vere. I responsabili non sarebbero bot, ma persone reali.

The researchers speculate that falsehoods spread so fast because they fulfil our desire for novelty. The scientists posit that “when information is novel, it is not only surprising, but also more valuable, both from an information theoretic perspective [in that it provides the greatest aid to decision-making] and from a social perspective [in that it conveys social status on one who is ‘in the know’ or has access to unique ‘inside’ information].

L’argomento era stato trattato anche da un articolo di Vice, già discusso su hookii, in cui Matteo Salvia racconta come è riuscito a far credere a testate nazionali, politici e media in genere che un gruppo di investimento arabo avesse aperto una sede in Italia.

