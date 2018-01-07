The Empire Dreamt Back

A cura di @pigtr.

Un articolo su Aeon racconta il lavoro di Charles Gabriel Seligman, che nel secolo scorso si impegnò a raccogliere e studiare i sogni dell’allora vastissimo impero coloniale britannico:

In an attempt to better understand their colonial subjects in those years, officials in the British empire undertook a curious and little-known research project: to collect dreams from the people of South Asia, Africa and the Pacific. The results were not what they expected.