Trovare il significato della vita e la felicità nella vecchiaia [EN]

A cura di @Ergosfera (modificato).

Qual è il modo migliore per sviluppare una prospettiva sana sulla tarda età? Sul New York Times Jane E. Brody cerca di fornire qualche risposta:

Too many in our youth-focused culture currently regard the elderly with fear or disdain and consider them costly consumers of resources with little to offer in return. Given the explosive pace of technology that often befuddles the elderly, they command little or no respect for the repository of wisdom that was once cherished by the young (and still is in some traditional societies).