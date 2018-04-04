UFO: alcune ragioni per crederci [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Ergosfera.

Un’inchiesta pubblicata sul New York Magazine presenta tredici motivi per credere che gli alieni sono qualcosa di reale:

In the good old days, the arrival of UFOs on the front page of America’s paper of record might have seemed like a loose-thread tear right through the fabric of reality — the closest that secular, space-race America could have gotten to a Second Coming. Two decades ago, or three, or six, we would’ve also felt we knew the script in advance, thanks to the endless variations pop culture had played for us already: civilizational conflicts to mirror the real-world ones Americans had been imagining in terror since the beginning of the Cold War.