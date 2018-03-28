What We Know About the Austin Bombings

A cura di @Ergosfera.

Cosa sappiamo delle bombe esplose a Austin, Texas, e del nuovo Unabomber. Una serie di informazioni messe in fila sul New York Times:

The Austin Police Department quickly drew a connection between the first three bombings. “What we have right now are similarities that we believe link the three cases together,” Chief Manley said.

All three episodes involved cardboard packages that were left on doorsteps overnight.

None of the packages were delivered through the Postal Service or any other delivery services.