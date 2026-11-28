Il Taipei Times riporta la notizia che gli elettori hanno risposto positivamente ad un referendum che chiedeva “Do you support the government using nuclear power to boost the economy and thereby abolishing the ‘nuclear-free homeland’ energy policy?”
È il quarto referendum dal 2018 che si tiene sul problema.
This year’s referendum addressed public attitudes toward the nation’s overall energy policy, whereas the previous three nuclear-related referendums focused on specific legislation or the operation of nuclear power plants.
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