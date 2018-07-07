Il presidente Yonghong Li non ha saldato il debito col fondo speculativo Elliott, che diventerà il nuovo proprietario: nessuno è convinto che lo resterà a lungo
The post Che fine farà il Milan? appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Sport
7 Lug 2018 • 0 commenti
Il presidente Yonghong Li non ha saldato il debito col fondo speculativo Elliott, che diventerà il nuovo proprietario: nessuno è convinto che lo resterà a lungo
The post Che fine farà il Milan? appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Sport
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.