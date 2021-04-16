È morta a 52 anni l’attrice Helen McCrory, famosa per la serie tv “Peaky Blinders”

È morta a 52 anni l’attrice britannica Helen McCrory; ad annunciarlo è stato suo marito, l’attore Damian Lewis. McCrory era nota soprattutto per aver interpretato il personaggio di Polly Gray nella serie televisiva Peaky Blinders e per aver recitato in tre
Fonte: il Post Cultura
16 Apr 2021 • 0 commenti
