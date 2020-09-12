È morto a 77 anni Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, cantante e leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals, che negli anni Sessanta contribuì a rendere famosa nel mondo la musica giamaicana. Hibbert è morto a Kingston, Jamaica: non sono
Continua a leggere: È morto Toots Hibbert, leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals
Fonte: il Post Cultura
È morto Toots Hibbert, leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals
12 Set 2020 • 0 commenti
È morto a 77 anni Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, cantante e leader della band reggae dei Toots and the Maytals, che negli anni Sessanta contribuì a rendere famosa nel mondo la musica giamaicana. Hibbert è morto a Kingston, Jamaica: non sono
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.