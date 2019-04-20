stiamo tranquilli…

Il Manchester City ha battuto il Tottenham ed è tornato in testa alla Premier League

20 Apr 2019 di hookii0 commenti

Il Manchester City ha battuto 1-0 il Tottenham ed è tornato in testa alla Premier League, il campionato di calcio inglese. La partita era molto attesa perché solo pochi giorni fa il Tottenham aveva eliminato il Manchester City dalla Champions
Fonte: il Post Sport

