Fonte: il Post Sport
Il Manchester City ha battuto il Tottenham ed è tornato in testa alla Premier League
20 Apr 2019 • 0 commenti
Il Manchester City ha battuto 1-0 il Tottenham ed è tornato in testa alla Premier League, il campionato di calcio inglese. La partita era molto attesa perché solo pochi giorni fa il Tottenham aveva eliminato il Manchester City dalla Champions
