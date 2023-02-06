Continua a leggere: Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky non parteciperà al Festival di Sanremo con un intervento video, ma manderà un testo che sarà letto da Amadeus
Fonte: il Post Cultura
Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky non parteciperà al Festival di Sanremo con un intervento video, ma manderà un testo che sarà letto da Amadeus
6 Feb 2023 • 0 commenti
