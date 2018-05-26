stiamo tranquilli…

Il Real Madrid ha vinto la Champions League per la terza volta consecutiva

26 Mag 2018 di hookii0 commenti

Nella finale di Kiev ha battuto 3-1 il Liverpool, soprattutto grazie agli errori del portiere Loris Karius

Fonte: il Post Sport

