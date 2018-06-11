Non è ancora chiaro se la nave – che ha a bordo più di 600 persone – andrà o no in Spagna: per ora resta bloccata tra Italia e Malta (in aggiornamento)
The post Le ultime notizie sulla nave Aquarius appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Mondo
11 Giu 2018 • 0 commenti
Non è ancora chiaro se la nave – che ha a bordo più di 600 persone – andrà o no in Spagna: per ora resta bloccata tra Italia e Malta (in aggiornamento)
The post Le ultime notizie sulla nave Aquarius appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Mondo
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.