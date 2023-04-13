Tschüss, Atomkraft! La Germania chiude le sue centrali nucleari

Sabato 15 aprile le ultime tre centrali nucleari sul territorio tedesco chiuderanno definitivamente i battenti. La chiusura era stata già prevista dal 2002, e anticipata dopo Fukushima: a seguito dell’invasione dell’Ucraina, tuttavia, col gas russo fuori dal mercato, si era deciso per una breve estensione.

“With high energy prices and the burning issue of climate change, there were of course calls to extend the plants,” says Jochen Winkler, mayor of Neckarwestheim, where the plant of the same name is in its final days.

Olaf Scholz’s government, which the Green Party – the most hostile to nuclear power – is part of, finally decided to extend the operation of the reactors to secure the supply until 15 April.

“There might have been a new discussion if the winter had been more difficult if there had been power cuts and gas shortages. But we have had a winter without too many problems,” thanks to the massive import of liquefied natural gas, notes Mr Winkler.