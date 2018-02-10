Negli anni ha convinto gli investitori a puntare sul lungo termine, piuttosto che cercare profitti nel breve periodo: e ha funzionato
The post Come Amazon ha battuto Wall Street appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Economia
10 Feb 2018 • 0 commenti
Negli anni ha convinto gli investitori a puntare sul lungo termine, piuttosto che cercare profitti nel breve periodo: e ha funzionato
The post Come Amazon ha battuto Wall Street appeared first on Il Post.
Fonte: il Post Economia
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.