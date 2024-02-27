Alle origini del decaf

Su BBC Future Stephen Dowling ci parla dei metodi per ottenere il caffè decaffeinato ricordando Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge, un chimico tedesco vissuto nel XIX la cui storia è intrecciata a quella di Goethe, il grande letterato che era anche appassionato di scienze.

Goethe aveva scoperto Runge grazie agli studi dello scienziato sulla belladonna, durante i quali aveva isolato il composto che causava la dilatazione oculare.

Goethe pensò di mandare allo scienziato il contenuto di una cassa di caffè che aveva ricevuto, chiedendogli di analizzare i chicchi. Fu in seguito a queste analisi che Runge scoprì la caffeina, un composto presente anche nel tè e nel cioccolato, che ha effetti stimolanti e che riduce l’appetito. I difetti della caffeina sono ormai noti: può causare ansia, insonnia, diarrea, sudorazione eccessiva, battito cardiaco accelerato e tremori muscolari. Per molte persone, il piacere di bere caffè è superato dagli aspetti negativi alimentati dalla caffeina. Un processo complicato riesce però a rimuoverla dal caffè, scoperto anch’esso per caso da un altro tedesco.

The first person to hit upon a practical decaffeination method was another German, Ludwig Roselius, the head of the coffee company Kaffee HAG. Roselius discovered the secret to decaffeination by accident. In 1903, shipment of coffee had been swamped by seawater in transit – leaching out the caffeine but not the flavour. Roselius worked out an industrial method to repeat it, steaming the beans with various acids before using the solvent benzene to remove the caffeine. Decaffeinated coffee was born.Benzene, it turned out, was a possible carcinogen, so the search was on for new techniques that could prise out the caffeine from the beans – and yet leave the flavour intact.

La maggior parte delle tecniche usate in origine per produrre il caffè decaffeinato sono ancora utilizzate oggi, in un processo complicato di lavorazione portato avanti non dalle aziende produttrici di caffè, ma da industrie specializzate che lavorano il caffè quando questo è ancora verde, prima che venga tostato.

There are several ways to decaffeinate coffee but the most prevalent is to soak them in a solvent – usually methylene chloride or ethyl acetate. Methylene chloride can be used as a paint stripper and a degreaser as well an agent to remove caffeine. Ethyl acetate, meanwhile, is a natural fruit ether usually made from acetic acid – the building block of vinegar – and it’s also used to make nail polish remover (it has a distinctive sweet smell, much like pear drops). The beans are first soaked in water and then covered in a solution containing either of these solvents. The caffeine is then drawn out by the solvent. The solvent-laced water is then reused again and again until it is packed with coffee flavourings and compounds – pretty much identical to the beans, except for the caffeine and solvent. By this stage in the process the beans lose very little flavouring because they’re essentially soaked in a concentrated coffee essence.

Nel 1985 la Food and Drug Administration degli Stati Uniti ha escluso che ci siano rischi per la salute derivanti dall’utilizzo del cloruro di metilene.

E’ anche possibile utilizzare l’acqua come si fa nel metodo Swiss Water, che prevede di immergere i chicchi in acqua fino ad inzupparli e filtrare in seguito la soluzione col carbone attivo che cattura la caffeina. Oppure è possibile utilizzare un altro metodo ingegnoso, ma molto costoso:

There is another method, Stemman says, which involves the use of “super critical carbon dioxide”. Beans that have been soaked in water are put in a stainless-steel extractor which is then sealed, and liquid CO2 blasted in at pressures of up to 1,000lbs per square inch. Like the Swiss Water method, it’s the C02 which binds with the caffeine molecules, drawing them out of the unroasted bean. The gas is then drawn off and the pressure is lowered, leaving the caffeine in a separate chamber.

Questi metodo sono molto efficaci nell’eliminare la caffeina, ma bisogna sempre ricordare che non riescono a farlo completamente: non esiste quindi una bevanda completamente decaffeinata.