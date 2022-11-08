Are You the Same Person You Used to Be? [EN]

Joshua Rothman, su The New Yorker, scrive un lungo articolo su quanto una persona cambi, o senta di cambiare, durante la propria vita.

L’articolo, dall’evocativo titolo “Siete la stessa persona di un tempo?”, esplora i diversi modi in cui una persona può percepire la propria vita nei vari periodi della stessa.

“Researchers have studied how much of our personality is set from childhood, but what you’re like isn’t who you are.”

Alla domanda “sei la stessa persona di un tempo?”, le persone sono solite rispondere in due maniere totalmente opposte, raccontando di come siano sempre state le stesse, oppure di come siano cambiate nel corso degli anni.

Some people feel that they’ve altered profoundly through the years, and to them the past seems like a foreign country, characterized by peculiar customs, values, and tastes. (Those boyfriends! That music! Those outfits!) But others have a strong sense of connection with their younger selves, and for them the past remains a home.

Ma questa potrebbe essere semplicemente un’impressione personale? Le persone che ci conoscono bene possono concordare con la nostra descrizione di noi stessi o dirci che, in effetti, noi siamo (o non siamo) sempre stati la stessa persona?

he looks back on several distinct epochs in his life, each with its own set of attitudes, circumstances, and friends. “I’ve walked through many doorways,” he’s told me. I feel this way, too, although most people who know me well say that I’ve been the same person forever.

Il problema è stato esaminato anche dal punto di vista scientifico: negli anni ’70 del 1900 Phil Silva, uno psicologo dell’Università di Otago, Nuova Zelanda, ha iniziato uno studio su 1037 bambini della cittadina di Dunedin; i bambini sono stati osservati all’età di tre, cinque, sette, nove, undici, tredici, quindici, diciotto, ventuno, ventisei, trentadue, trentotto e quarantacinque anni. I ricercatori hanno notato come alcuni tratti caratteriali tendessero ad emergere presto nei bambini, e tendessero ad influenza le loro vite in maniera più evidente.

They lumped together the large group of teen-agers who didn’t seem to be on a set path. Then they focussed on two smaller groups that stood out. One group was “moving away from the world,” embracing a way of life that, though it could be perfectly rewarding, was also low-key and circumspect. And another, similarly sized group was “moving against the world.” In subsequent years, the researchers found that people in the latter group were more likely to get fired from their jobs and to have gambling problems. Their dispositions were durable.

Alla fine l’autore non da una risposta definitiva alla domanda iniziale, limitandosi a notare che