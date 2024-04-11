Banking the Most Valuable Currency: Time

Un articolo del sito “reasons to be cheerful” ci porta alla scoperta delle cosiddette “banche del tempo“: un’istituzione i cui membri si scambiano ore di lavoro, acquisendo crediti o debiti a seconda di quanto spesso aiutino o siano aiutati dagli altri. Lo scambio di ore di lavoro, come moneta alternativa, è una pratica che fu già sperimentata da pensatori anarchici o socialisti dell’Ottocento, e il principio fu in seguito riscoperto in Giappone e negli Stati Uniti. Oggi le banche del tempo esistono in più di 37 paesi (qua trovate un portale italiano, e qua uno internazionale).

L’idea alla base di una banca del tempo è che lo scambio avvenga su base paritaria, dato che ogni ora del tempo di ciascuno è contata allo stesso modo. Non si tratta però semplicemente di provare un tipo di economia diverso, o di barattare servizi come si barattono beni, ma anche di mettere in contatto le persone. Per questo in alcuni posti è usato molto dagli anziani, che così restano attivi e indipendenti più a lungo, e in ogni caso si tratta di un’attività che ha lo scopo di creare e rafforzare un senso di comunità.

In Sebastopol (California, NdM), 250 residents have time bank accounts where they save and withdraw hours as needed. For instance, Gill, who is also the main local time bank coordinator, likes to offer his expertise with computer programming, editing and financial planning. In return, he asks for help when he needs a ride to the airport or someone to transport heavy furniture. He rattles off the first few of many examples: “Steve, who lives on the next block, drove me and my partner to the Santa Rosa airport. Ken fixed the icemaker in our refrigerator, and Elaine did some electrical work.” (…)

Every hour of service is valued the same, no matter how much skill and expertise a task takes, whether it’s an hour keeping someone company, helping them file their taxes or repair a roof. Through a simple online platform, every member can offer and request services and then register the hours they served or received. Especially during and since the Covid pandemic, the bank has also been an antidote to the epidemic of loneliness. For instance, the Sebastopol time bank regularly hosts in-person events and meetings. (…)

In a way, time banks are the 2.0 version of what used to happen organically in small communities: Neighbors and colleagues would help each other out. “Now we simply do it with the help of a computer,” Gill says. “Or you may just pick up the phone and call another member directly rather than post a request online. It helps to get to know the various members.”