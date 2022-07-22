C’era una volta a Tabernas [EN]

A Tabernas, in Spagna, i set cinematografici costruiti negli anni ’60 per ospitare le riprese di numerosi spaghetti western sono stati messi in vendita: il prezzo è 2,8 milioni di Euro.

In the late 1960s Leone, still flush with success, arrived in Tabernas with carte blanche to sketch out a film that would go on to rank among his most ambitious: Once Upon a Time in the West.

He had his team set out to build a slice of the west as a backdrop for a railroad-themed showdown between actors Henry Fonda and Charles Bronson.

Five decades later, the eight-hectare set built for the film is on sale for a cool €2.8m. “What we’re selling is a small piece of Almería’s history,” said José Ruda of real estate agency Grupo Rukasa. “This is a place where memories and anecdotes were forged.”

“When it’s windy, you see the tumbleweeds roll though,” said Ruda. “And you think, ‘OK, where are the guys with guns?’”