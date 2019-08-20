Ci si può bagnare due volte nello stesso fiume? [EN]

A cura di @Anna.

Un articolo di Aeon parte dal famoso argomento attribuito ad Eraclito per spiegare il pensiero di Wittgenstein sul linguaggio.

‘I am not a religious man,’ the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein once said to a friend, ‘but I cannot help seeing every problem from a religious point of view.’ These problems that he claims to see from a religious point of view tend to be technical matters of logic and language. Wittgenstein trained as an engineer before he turned to philosophy, and he draws on mundane metaphors of gears, levers and machinery. Where you find the word ‘transcendent’ in Wittgenstein’s writings, you’ll likely find ‘misunderstanding’ or ‘nonsense’ nearby.