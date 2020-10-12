stiamo tranquilli…

Cosa possiamo imparare da William Blake

12 Ott 2020 di Agenore0 commenti

Mark Vernon spiega su Aeon cosa ci può insegnare l’opera di William Blake.

William Blake saw angels and ghosts and the Hallelujah sunrise, even on the darkest day. We need to foster his state of mind.

Immagine da Wikimedia.

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.