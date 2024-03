Donne che vestono le donne (termina il 10 marzo)

Al Met Fifth Avenue la mostra Women dressing women chiude nei primi giorni di marzo dopo essere stata visitabile per tutto l’autunno-inverno 2023: ne parla MetMuseum.

350 anni di moda al femminile, a partire dalle sarte del XVII secolo, in una mostra che celebra le grandi stiliste del Novecento e le talentuose firme contemporanee.

The Costume Institute’s fall 2023 exhibition will explore the creativity and artistic legacy of women fashion designers from The Met’s permanent collection, tracing a lineage of makers from the turn of the twentieth century to the present day by highlighting celebrated designers, new voices, and forgotten histories alike. Women Dressing Women will feature the work of over seventy womenswear designers, spanning ca. 1910 to today, including French haute couture from houses such as Jeanne Lanvin, Elsa Schiaparelli, and Madeleine Vionnet, to American makers like Ann Lowe, Claire McCardell, and Isabel Toledo, along with contemporary designs by Iris van Herpen, Rei Kawakubo, Anifa Mvuemba, and Simone Rocha. A catalogue, published by The Met and distributed by Yale University Press, will accompany the exhibition.