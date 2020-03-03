James Lipton, attore, autore e produttore televisivo statunitense, è morto a New York; aveva 93 anni. È famoso soprattutto per aver condotto il programma televisivo Inside the Actors Studio, trasmesso negli Stati Uniti dal 1994 per 23 stagioni, distribuito in
Continua a leggere: È morto James Lipton, noto conduttore del programma “Inside the Actors Studio”
Fonte: il Post Cultura
È morto James Lipton, noto conduttore del programma “Inside the Actors Studio”
3 Mar 2020 • 0 commenti
James Lipton, attore, autore e produttore televisivo statunitense, è morto a New York; aveva 93 anni. È famoso soprattutto per aver condotto il programma televisivo Inside the Actors Studio, trasmesso negli Stati Uniti dal 1994 per 23 stagioni, distribuito in
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.