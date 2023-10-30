Gli ultimi ebrei in Afghanistan

La millenaria comunità ebraica in Afghanistan è arrivata a contare, a fine XIX secolo, addirittura 40mila membri. Con la nascita di Israele nel 1948 e i successivi conflitti in Medio Oriente numerosi ebrei hanno deciso di abbandonare i paesi di maggioranza islamica; l’avvento dei talebani a Kabul ha ulteriormente ridotto la minoranza ebrea a pochi individui.

Il Guardian e la Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) raccontano la curiosa storia di due ebrei che condividevano l’ultima Sinagoga nella capitale afgana con non pochi problemi.

As the old saying goes, two Jews, three opinions. Add one headache for the Taliban.

Meet Zabulon Simentov, 66, who is believed to be the last remaining Jew in Afghanistan. Emran Feroz recently profiled Simentov for Foreign Policy and uncovered some incredible stories about the feisty Afghan — including that the Taliban once imprisoned him for arguing with a fellow Jew, then kicked him out because the constant bickering became too annoying.