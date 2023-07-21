Il costo di una conferenza-trappola

Michele Catanzaro su Science parla di inviti a conferenze accademiche con sorprese amare.

When Björn Johansson received an email in July 2020 inviting him to speak at an online debate on COVID-19 modeling, he didn’t think twice. “I was interested in the topic and I agreed to participate,” says Johansson, a medical doctor and researcher at the Karolinska Institute. “I thought it was going to be an ordinary academic seminar. It was an easy decision for me.”

Johansson non è il solo ad aver accettato tali offerte, ma tre anni dopo il webinar si è trasformato in un incubo. Gli organizzatori chiedono “compenso” per la partecipazione (conference fee), che sommato al altri costi fa arrivare la fattura a 80.000€.

Ma chi c’è dietro a queste conferenze trappola? I nomi — Matteo Ferensby, Krzysztof Sienicki — non sembrano avere alcuna credenziale accademica, l’Università di Varsavia respinge ogni collegamento con queste conferenze. Rimane il nome di Villa Europa, società da un passato con luci ed ombre e che sembra essere dietro a questi “eventi”.

La brutta esperienza ha segnato i ricercatori coinvolti: