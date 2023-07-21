Il costo di una conferenza-trappola

Michele Catanzaro su Science parla di inviti a conferenze accademiche con sorprese amare.
When Björn Johansson received an email in July 2020 inviting him to speak at an online debate on COVID-19 modeling, he didn’t think twice. “I was interested in the topic and I agreed to participate,” says Johansson, a medical doctor and researcher at the Karolinska Institute. “I thought it was going to be an ordinary academic seminar. It was an easy decision for me.”
Johansson non è il solo ad aver accettato tali offerte, ma tre anni dopo il webinar si è trasformato in un incubo. Gli organizzatori chiedono “compenso” per la partecipazione (conference fee), che sommato al altri costi fa arrivare la fattura a 80.000€.
Ma chi c’è dietro a queste conferenze trappola? I nomi — Matteo Ferensby, Krzysztof Sienicki — non sembrano avere alcuna credenziale accademica, l’Università di Varsavia respinge ogni collegamento con queste conferenze. Rimane il nome di Villa Europa, società da un passato con luci ed ombre e che sembra essere dietro a questi “eventi”.
La brutta esperienza ha segnato i ricercatori coinvolti:
Even if the courts rule in the researchers’ favor, many say the experience has shaken them and made them distrustful of other scientific organizations. “I was invited by the Fields Institute for [Research in Mathematical] Sciences to give an online talk about my paper, and so I asked them if they are real,” says Müller, who later realized his reply was “embarrassing.”
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.