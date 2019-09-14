Il paese gallese che verrà abbandonato al mare [EN]

A cura di @@G. Bon.

Un articolo del Wales Online (con reportage fotografico) racconta la storia di Fairbourne, piccolo paesino gallese, che si trova a dover affrontare la prospettiva di un trasferimento indotto da erosione costiera associato ad innalzamento dei mari.

In 2013 Gwynedd Council decided that it could not defend Fairbourne from the elements in the long-term. It currently does, along with Natural Resources Wales, who have spent more than £6m on a flood risk management scheme in the area in the past four years.

However, a Shoreline Management Plan for the west of Wales, first commissioned by the Cardigan Bay Coastal Group in 2009, “raises significant concerns over the future sustainability of the defence of Fairbourne”.