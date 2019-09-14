Il paese gallese che verrà abbandonato al mare [EN]

A cura di @@G. Bon.
Un articolo del Wales Online (con reportage fotografico) racconta la storia di Fairbourne, piccolo paesino gallese, che si trova a dover affrontare la prospettiva di un trasferimento indotto da erosione costiera associato ad innalzamento dei mari.
In 2013 Gwynedd Council decided that it could not defend Fairbourne from the elements in the long-term. It currently does, along with Natural Resources Wales, who have spent more than £6m on a flood risk management scheme in the area in the past four years.
However, a Shoreline Management Plan for the west of Wales, first commissioned by the Cardigan Bay Coastal Group in 2009, “raises significant concerns over the future sustainability of the defence of Fairbourne”.
Pertanto è stato deciso che non ci sarà più denaro da spendere per difendere la comunità di Fairbourne, che consiste in 850 persone e 400 case, dopo il 2054. Negli anni a venire la popolazione dovrà decidere come e dove spostarsi perchè l’area costiera, la più esposta all’erosione e alle inondazioni da mare, sarà abbandonata.
La comunità è ovviamente in subbuglio anche perchè al momento non si parla di compensazioni
Can residents who privately own property and land just be expected to pack their bags, move out and find another place to live in a different part of the world, on the strength of what is ultimately a forecast, without being paid for the upheaval, the distress and the heartache of leaving their lives behind?
Il reportage raccoglie le diverse reazioni degli abitanti davanti alla prospettiva di un trasferimento. Infine si elencano tutti i villaggi maggiormente a rischio di andare incontro a un simile destino dell’area.
Immagine da Wikimedia.
