La maggior parte dei giovani uomini sono single. La maggior parte delle giovani donne no [EN]

Un articolo di The Hill documenta il crescente isolamento sociale dei giovani maschi americani: più del 60 percento dei giovani uomini negli USA sarebbe single, quasi il doppio rispetto alle giovani donne single, segnalando un crollo più ampio nella vita sociale, romantica e sessuale del maschio americano.

Gli uomini di 20 anni hanno maggiori probabilità rispetto alle donne di 20 anni di essere romanticamente non coinvolti, sessualmente inattivi, senza amici e soli.

In the worst-case scenario, the young American man’s social disconnect can have tragic consequences. Young men commit suicide at four times the rate of young women. Younger men are largely responsible for rising rates of mass shootings, a trend some researchers link to their growing social isolation.

“We’re in a crisis of connection,” said Niobe Way, a psychology professor and founder of the Project for the Advancement of Our Common Humanity at New York University. “Disconnection from ourselves and disconnection from each other. And it’s getting worse.”

Anche i ricercatori esperti faticano a spiegare appieno il divario relazionale tra giovani donne e uomini: se i giovani single sono più numerosi delle giovani donne single di quasi due a uno, allora con chi si frequentano tutte le giovani donne? Come si spiega questa pesca miracolosa?

Some of them are dating each other. One-fifth of Generation Z identifies as queer, and research suggests bisexual women make up a large share of the young-adult queer community.

Young women are also dating and marrying slightly older men, carrying on a tradition that stretches back more than a century. The average age at first marriage is around 30 for men, 28 for women, according to census figures.

Heterosexual women are getting more choosy. Women “don’t want to marry down,” to form a long-term relationship to a man with less education and earnings than herself, said Ronald Levant, professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Akron and author of several books on masculinity.

“Today in America, women expect more from men,” Levant said, “and unfortunately, so many men don’t have more to give.”