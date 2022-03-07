La “morte” del Golfo del Messico

Negli ultimi 5 anni la National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) ha annunciato il record (2017) e valori al di sopra della media (2019 e 2021) per quanto riguarda l’estensione della zona morta del Golfo del Messico. su Vox parla del record di estensione del 2017:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Wednesday [Agosto 2017] that this year’s “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico is the largest ever measured.

Stretching from the coast of Louisiana at the Mississippi River Delta westward to the shores of Texas, the area of severe hypoxia — when the water is so depleted of oxygen that it can’t sustain fish and marine life — encompasses 8,776 square miles. That’s roughly the size of New Jersey (or more than 4 million football fields, if that’s any easier to grasp). […]

The dead zone in the Gulf has become a worrisome annual phenomenon mainly due to excess nitrogen and other nutrients that run off from rivers like the Mississippi into the Gulf and feed the growth of algae. When the massive blooms of algae and phytoplankton die, their decomposition consumes all the oxygen in the ocean, creating a hypoxic area, or dead zone. Fish that can swim away do, but the organisms that can’t, including the plants that fish feed on, die. […]

Don Scavia, a professor at the University of Michigan and former top scientist at NOAA, wrote in a blog post: “In spite of more than 30 years of research and monitoring, over 15 years of assessments and goal-setting, and over US$30 billion in federal conservation

funding since 1995, average nitrogen levels in the Mississippi have not declined since the 1980s.”