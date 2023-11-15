Le persone che i parenti non vanno mai a trovare muoiono prima delle altre

Il Guardian pubblica nello stesso spazio digitale due articoli che riguardano argomenti analoghi.

Nel primo riporta la notizia che uno studio epidemiologico ha rivelato che le persone che vivono sole e non ricevono visite dai parenti hanno un rischio di morte più alto delle altre.

L’articolo riporta doverosamente che non è stabilito un legame di causa/effetto tra le due condizioni.

The study did not examine why social isolation and loneliness increased mortality risk, but its lead author, Dr Hamish Foster, a clinical research fellow in general practice and primary care at the University of Glasgow, said: “It could be that people who are more socially isolated may have some more unhealthy behaviours like smoking or high alcohol intake, for example.” He also suggested that not having someone to help take them to the doctor or encouraging them to seek help when needed, as well as direct biological effects on the immune system, could be factors.