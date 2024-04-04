Lezioni di balletto: da Kyiv a Kyoto

NHK riporta l’esperienza di alcuni ballerini ucraini e dei loro giovani studenti giapponesi a Kyoto. Dopo l’invasione dell’Ucraina da parte della Russia, una signora giapponese, Terada Michiko, e suo figlio Nobuhiro, direttore artistico del National Ballet of Ukraine, si sono impegnati a trasferire molti giovani ballerini ucraini presso altre compagnie di ballo in Europa e altrove. Tra questi sforzi, sette ballerini ucraini e il direttore artistico hanno anche intrapreso un tour del Giappone, che ha avuto anche tappa a Kyoto:

It’s not every day the young students at Kyoto’s Terada Ballet Art School get a visit from some of the world’s top dancers. So, in August, when the children welcomed a group from the National Ballet of Ukraine, they made the most of the rare opportunity to learn from their guests — not just about their shared art, but also their shared humanity.

NHK riporta del successo del tour del tour del National Ballet of Ukraine, che si è svolto lo scorso inverno:

The National Ballet of Ukraine gave 14 performances in cities including Tokyo and Yokohama during December and January. The dancers enjoyed thunderous applause and standing ovations from audiences impressed not only by their performances, but also their resilience. Some attendees brought Ukrainian flags to wave in support.

Un altro gruppo di ballerini ucraini, appartenenti al Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Ukraine e ora rifugiati a Kobe, ha invece fatto tappa a Toyooka. Ne parla il Mainichi: