Nelle lingue che hanno un genere per i sostantivi è più comune il pregiudizio di genere [EN]

Research Digest riporta i risultati di un nuovo studio che analizza brani di testo sul web in 45 linguaggi.

Secondo l’articolo, studi empirici hanno dimostrato che le donne raggiungono livelli sociali inferiori rispetto agli uomini, in campi come stipendi e posizioni politiche, nei paesi dove la lingua attribuisce un genere maschile/femminile ai sostantivi, rispetto ai paesi in cui la lingua ha sostantivi senza genere.

The team found that the gendered languages were much more likely to show skewed associations, with more positive terms being associated with men than with women. For example, in the Commons Crawl component of the study, 19 of the 28 gendered languages used in this analysis — 67% — showed this pattern, whereas none of the 17 genderless languages did.