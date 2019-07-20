Nestlé introduce un nuovo tipo di cioccolata

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Un articolo della CNN riporta che Nestlé che introdurrà un nuovo tipo del suo prodotto Kitkat, che conterrà come dolcificante il fruttosio presente nella polpa che circonda il seme di cacao.

Secondo il produttore il cambiamento è motivato dalla volontà di offrire un prodotto che soddisfi le esigenze dei consumatori per quanto riguarda la salute e le caratteristiche di impatto sociale e ambientale.

In addition to shifting consumer habits, Nestle and other cocoa manufacturers need to innovate because of global warming and other threats to their cocoa supply… Climate change is “clearly something that we need to pay significant attention to,” Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put previously told CNN Business. Over the past several years, he added, Mondelez (MDLZ) has seen more variability in crops and unexpected cost inflation driven by climate change.