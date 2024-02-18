Nuove analisi hanno rivelato composti chimici rari nella Monna Lisa

Secondo una recente ricerca un raro composto chimico chiamato plumbonacrite è stato trovato nella pittura di fondo della Gioconda di Leonardo da Vinci. Adam Scharade su Artnet News ci parla delle implicazioni di questa scoperta nella conoscenza dei processi di lavorazione delle opere di Leonardo.

“The mystery of the Mona Lisa lies not so much in her smile as in the painting techniques used by Leonardo da Vinci. Artist, engineer and architect, da Vinci was also an experimental chemist, with the Mona Lisa being his veritable laboratory,” the researchers said in a news release.

La presenza della plumbonacrite è stata rilevata utilizzando microanalisi a raggi X e infrarossi da un team di ricercatori, guidati dallo scienziato dell’Université Paris-Saclay Victor Gonzalez e dal Centro nazionale francese per la ricerca scientifica, che hanno pubblicato lo studio sul Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The researchers studied an “exceptional microsample” of da Vinci’s preparatory undercoat and found he used thick layers of lead white pigment and infused his oil with lead monoxide (PbO), which is now known to be toxic. The technique is “very different to that usually observed in oil paintings from this period,” according to the research team. “Leonardo probably endeavored to prepare a thick paint suitable for covering the wooden panel of the Mona Lisa by treating the oil with a high load of lead II oxide, PbO,” the researchers wrote in supporting information to the study.

La plumbonacrite è stata trovata anche in frammenti de L’Ultima Cena. Precedentemente questo composto non era mai stato rilevato nei dipinti del Rinascimento Italiano, ma era risultato presente in opere di Rembrandt van Rijn e Vincent Van Gogh. Lo studio dei diari di Leonardo da Vinci alla ricerca della tecnica con cui l’artista aveva prodotto il pigmento giallo contenente la plumbonacrite non ha però dato risultati.

Anche Sara Kuta sulle pagine dello Smithsonian Magazine riferisce di questa nuova analisi high-tech dell’opera di Leonardo: