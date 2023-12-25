Strane cartoline natalizie vittoriane

The cards were not only overwhelmingly secular, but some were grimly non-festive. Rosy-faced children gathered round a decorated tree might be seen on a card – but so might a dead robin or a turnip wearing a hat. Food features a lot – not just in family feasts and traditional spreads. One card shows a group of rats, nattily dressed, sharpening knives and settling down to a nice meal of roast cat. A sinister Christmas pudding leaps out of a pot to startle a cook with a woman’s body and a bird’s head.

Le prime cartoline di Natale commerciali furono progettate dall’artista John Callcott Horsley nel 1843 per l’inventore britannico Sir Henry Cole. Inizialmente erano piuttosto costose da produrre, ma grazie ai nuovi processi di stampa il loro costo si abbassò e questo portò a una maggiore varietà di soggetti. Nel corso degli anni, questi disegni sono passati dalla rappresentazione di animali umanizzati e uccelli alla raffigurazione di clown spaventosi e persino violenti, uccelli morti (spesso pettirossi) e insetti.

According to Arthur Blair (author, Christmas Cards for the Collector), “as the novelty of snow scenes, holly and robins became commonplace…more designs of a humorous nature began to appear…and the pranks of children…joined the contrived ‘humour’ of unfortunate men falling through the ice, clowns knocking down policemen and other such happenings that often raise unsympathetic laughter from the onlooker but never the victim.” Of these, clowns were an especially popular character on Christmas cards. The association could be theatrical, as clowns (often appearing creepy or sinister) were common in Christmas pantomimes, and would have been hired as children’s entertainers at parties. Similar to the Shakespearean ‘fool’ or the medieval ‘court jester’, the clowns on these cards were shown poking fun at anyone and everyone! Some cards show them instigating practical jokes or just a cheeky socio-political comment, such as one with a clown hitting a policeman with a dead goose, captioned “a little sauce with his goose”.

V&A museum, che possiede una collezione di 30.000 cartoline, ricostruisce la storia di Sir Henry Cole, direttore e fondatore dell’istituzione, in un lungo articolo ricco di fotografie nel quale si racconta la storia di questi biglietti d’auguri che si diffusero moltissimo nel 1870 con l’introduzione del francobollo da mezzo penny.

Henry Cole (1808 – 1882) was a prominent civil-servant, educator, inventor and the first director of the V&A. In the 1840s, he was instrumental in reforming the British postal system, helping to set up the Uniform Penny Post which encouraged the sending of seasonal greetings on decorated letterheads and visiting cards. Christmas was a busy time in the Cole household and with unanswered mail piling up, a timesaving solution was needed. Henry turned to his friend, artist John Callcott Horsley to illustrate his idea.

Cole’s diary entry for 17 December 1843 records, “In the Evg Horsley came & brought his design for Christmas Cards”. Horsley’s design depicts three generations of the Cole family raising a toast in a central, hand-coloured panel surrounded by a decorative trellis and black and white scenes depicting acts of giving; the twofold message was of celebration and charity. Cole then commissioned a printer to transfer the design onto cards, printing a thousand copies that could be personalised with a hand-written greeting. Horsley himself personalised his card to Cole by drawing a tiny self-portrait in the bottom right corner instead of his signature, along with the date “Xmasse, 1843”.

Quando una delle prime cartoline di Cole è stata messa all’asta nel 2013 è stata venduta per ben 22.000 sterline.

Attualmente nel Regno Unito vengono ancora spedite moltissime cartoline di Natale ogni anno: i temi più comuni non sono mutati (fiori primaverili, uccelli, cartoline con citazioni, animali divertenti e presepi), ma ci sono stati cambiamenti significativi nello stile e la messa al bando di argomenti legati alla nudità, al razzismo e alla distinzione di classe che oggi sarebbero considerati inaccettabili.

Buon Natale a tutti dallo staff di Hookii!