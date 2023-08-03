They don’t need no education. O forse sì. [EN]

Secondo lo Spectator, il livello del comportamento degli alunni nelle classi inglesi è in caduta libera dai tempi del lockdown. Le ragioni principali sarebbero due: genitorialità inadeguata e schermi. Qui il link al National behaviour survey, Findings from Academic Year 2021/22.

Over 40 per cent of students say that they feel unsafe each week because of poor behaviour, according to the survey. Students have the lowest perception of how well behaviour is going in school. This suggests that teachers and school leaders have normalised lower standards and expectations, to the point that roughly six weeks of lesson time is lost due to disruption a year. Poor behaviour also seems to have worsened in recent years. A poll of 500 primary school teachers found that, since the pandemic, 84 per cent believe attention span has shortened and 85 per cent have seen an increase in low-level disruption, such as shouting out and not being able to take turns.

Un altro recente articolo del Guardian riporta una riduzione dell’attenzione in classe:

More than two in three (70%) teachers questioned said pupils’ behaviour in class had declined. Children were more likely to move around the room, complain about being bored and annoy or provoke others in the classroom, the poll showed.

Il tema è molto dibattuto e un paio di anni fa The Guardian pubblicava un articolo che riferiva come gli esperti respingessero l’affermazione che il Covid avesse peggiorato il comportamento degli alunni nelle scuole inglesi.

Il segretario dell’istruzione Gavin Williamson aveva affermato che gli studenti trovavano difficoltà a riadattarsi alla classe e che comportamenti fuori controllo avrebbero peggiorato l’ambiente scolastico e aveva annunciato l’istituzione di una rete nazionale di “hub comportamentali” progettati per diffondere le migliori pratiche tra scuole e insegnanti. Queste affermazioni sono state all’epoca contestate con forza sia dalla Children’s society che dal ministro ombra dell’istruzione:

But Mark Russell, the chief executive of the Children’s Society, said: “The pandemic has been harmful to children and young people in so many ways. It has left many feeling isolated, missing friends and family and more exposed to risks both inside and outside the home. Despite this, we are not aware of any evidence that their behaviour is worse, and our practitioners report that on the whole young people have been relieved to get back inside the classroom.” Wes Streeting, the shadow schools minister, said Williamson was blaming parents for lacking discipline when his own leadership “has been a chaotic shambles”.

Lo scorso anno The Teachers’ Union riprendeva il tema riportando le dichiarazioni di alcuni esponenti del NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union i quali affermavano che i disagi causati dall’interruzione delle lezioni in presenza causata dalla pandemia avrebbero dovuto essere affrontati meglio dai dirigenti scolastici:

Teachers are warning of a rise in poor and problematic pupil behaviour in schools across Wales following the pandemic, which is leaving teachers exposed to increased abuse from children and young people. The disruption to normal routines caused by the pandemic appears to have led to deterioration in the behaviour of some pupils, with members reporting more incidents of pupils being abusive and disrespectful to teachers and other staff. Rather than redoubling their efforts to promote positive behaviour, the response of some schools and colleges appears to have been to absolve themselves of any responsibility, leaving teachers without the back up and support which is needed to address abuse. There is a general sense among members that rudeness, verbal abuse and disruptive behaviour from pupils have increased since the pandemic. Evidence shows that positive pupil behaviour stems from a whole school approach where managements lead and support staff in maintaining good discipline.

Per un approfondimento è possibile leggere la precedente analisi che, nella primavera del 2022, il Governo inglese aveva pubblicato sulla ripresa dell’istruzione nelle scuole dopo la pandemia.