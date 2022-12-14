Un meteorite caduto sull’Inghilterra può spiegare l’origine dell’acqua sulla Terra [EN]

Il Guardian riporta e commenta la pubblicazione di un articolo scientifico sulla rivista Science a proposito delle analisi di un meteorite caduto in Inghilterra nel Febbraio 2021.
It is the first-ever carbonaceous chondrite meteorite – the oldest class of meteorites, which contain materials present during the formation of the solar system – to have been found in the UK. Crucially, it was collected within hours of being detected, before any rainfall, and analysed almost immediately, making it a rare uncontaminated specimen.
Secondo gli autori dell’articolo i risultati degli esami rafforzano l’ipotesi che l’acqua sulla Terra sia stata portata dagli scontri con meteoriti provenienti dallo spazio. La prima autrice afferma che:
Meteorites like Winchcombe are a pretty good match [to] the water in the Earth’s oceans and suggests asteroids were the main source of water,” said King. Extracts from the Winchcombe meteorite also contain extraterrestrial amino acids – prebiotic molecules that are fundamental building blocks for the origin of life.
