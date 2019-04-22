Un ricco risveglio [IT+EN]

A cura di @NedCuttle21(Ulm).

Su Jacobin Italia, un commento di Marta Fana sulle donazioni elargite per la ricostruzione della cattedrale di Notre-Dame.

Un articolo pubblicato su Longreads affronta il tema della filantropia e delle disuguaglianze passando in rassegna alcuni lavori – come il libro Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, dello scrittore americano di origini indiane Anand Giridharadas – e descrivendo le motivazioni che animano associazioni come Resource Generation.

We all the know the stats, that by 2030 the richest 1 percent could be hoarding two-thirds of the world’s wealth. Tax the rich! Redistribute to the poor! It’s the kind of thing you hear lately set to some lame music in a weirdly cut NowThis News video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Rutger Bregman. (It’s always some scrappy progressive, not some bloated billionaire because, I don’t know, *yawns, eats some cake.*) Perhaps the rich will be moved by the fact that income equality is not only bad for the collective mental health, but their own? No? That the 10 percent’s multiplying accessories — private jets and yachts and enormous holiday homes — hogs nearly half the world’s emissions, killing the earth we all share? No? Nothing? What’s that you say, infrastructure investment started plummeting just as inequality began rising? But all the philanthropy! Which, sure, America’s largest donors may give a little more than before, but they also make way more than they used to. And as Jacobin magazine recently noted, “those nations — mostly in Scandinavia — that have the highest levels of equality and social well-being have the tiniest philanthropic sectors.” When you have equality, you don’t need long Greek words.