Un viaggio impossibile [EN]

In un lungo articolo pubblicato su The Atavist Magazine, Bill Donahue racconta la drammatica e avventurosa fuga di due ucraini dalla Russia di Stalin a bordo di un kayak dopo la fine del secondo conflitto mondiale.

Valeri e Oleg Minakov, rispettivamente padre e figlio di origini ucraine, solcarono coraggiosamente le pericolose acque dello stretto di Bering a bordo di un kayak per fuggire per sempre dalla soffocante Russia di Stalin e raggiungere finalmente gli Stati Uniti.

Stabilitisi, dopo diverse traversie, a Seattle, Valeri Minakov era nel frattempo diventato una delle tante vittime – come ben documenta il fascicolo dell’FBI che lo riguarda – della paranoia anticomunista dilagante negli States; ma era anche e soprattutto un uomo con gravi problemi mentali. Nel 1950, in seguito a un comportamento alquanto bizzarro, fu prima arrestato e condotto in carcere, e poi trasferito al Washington State Mental Hospital, dove i medici gli diagnosticarono una schizofrenia paranoide. Vi trascorse i successivi 17 anni.

Donahue ha incontrato Oleg Minakov nell’ottobre scorso a San Rafael, in California: oggi ha 83 anni, è affetto dal morbo di Parkinson e nutre il profondo rammarico di non esser riuscito a tirar fuori suo padre Valeri dall’ospedale psichiatrico in cui fu rinchiuso a suo tempo.

At 4 a.m. on June 23, 1945, beneath the bright Arctic sun, Valeri Minakov picked his way down to a beach on the cold, treeless coast of Chukotka, near the easternmost point of Russian Siberia. There, near the Cape Chaplino military weather station, Valeri climbed into a motorized kayak that he’d built himself, using walrus hide, a section of bicycle frame, and a small three-horsepower engine. The seawater in which his kayak bobbed was about 34 degrees Fahrenheit that morning, and clotted with blocks of ice the size of school buses. In the kayak’s bow, Valeri had a few five-liter cans of gasoline, some tinned food, a milk jug filled with drinking water, and a single passenger—a little boy.

Valeri’s son, Oleg, was six years old, black haired, and scrawny, with tentative brown eyes. He’d already been through much in his short life. When Oleg was three, his infant sister died of starvation, one of the Soviet Union’s 25 million war-era casualties. Oleg watched as his father placed the baby’s corpse on the metal kitchen table before it was taken away for burial. Soon after, in 1942, Oleg’s mother, Anna Yakovlev Kireyeva, ran off with a Red Army officer. For the next three years, Oleg was raised by his father, a naval mechanic, on a succession of military bases. Eventually, they wound up in the spartan reaches of Chukotka.