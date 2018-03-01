La vita, la libertà e la ricerca del parcheggio

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi

L’Economist racconta i particolari usi chicaghesi per la difesa di un posto per parcheggiare:

Dibs are a Chicago tradition that divides Chicagoans. If you shovel snow from a parking space and defend it with some old furniture to mark the space, you can claim it for as long as the city is covered in snow.

Boston, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have something similar. In fact it seems that snow, a population density of about 1,300 people per square mile and lots of Italian-Americans are the necessary ingredients for a dibs culture. But the unwritten rules governing dibs in Chicago are the most sophisticated.