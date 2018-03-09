Le tariffe di Trump e il suo impatto sulle Supply Chain Globali

Su suggerimento di @Yoghi.

Un articolo dell’economist e uno comparso su Likedin parlano dei dazi voluti da Donald Trump:

What next for world trade? That is the question governments worldwide are asking after President Donald Trump, flanked by gleeful workers, imposed tariffs of 10% and 25% on imports of steel and aluminium respectively on March 8th. The two industries are small enough that, taken alone, Mr Trump’s new policy, though extraordinary, is unlikely much to dent America’s strong economy. But the president has lobbed a grenade towards the rules-based order governing international trade. If, as some fear, a trade war now ensues, the consequences for the world could be profound (see cover leader and briefing).