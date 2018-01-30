Un’applicazione per il fitness rivela la posizione delle basi militari [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Mucca Testarda.

Un articolo della BBC spiega che molti militari in giro per il modo hanno innavertitamente rivelato la posizione delle loro basi, condividendo sull’app Strava i loro percorsi:

Online fitness tracker Strava has published a “heatmap” showing the paths its users log as they run or cycle.

It appears to show the structure of foreign military bases in countries including Syria and Afghanistan as soldiers move around them.

The US military was examining the heatmap, a spokesman said.