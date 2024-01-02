How did time begin, and how will it end? – Come e’ iniziato il tempo e come finira’?

Michael Marshall sui sito della BBC Future ci parla del tempo: “Come e’ iniziato il tempo e come finirà?”

Most things have a beginning and an end, including time itself. What was the spark that made it begin, and what will one day bring it to an end?

Non può mancare nell’introduzione iniziale la celeberrima serie televisiva del Doctor Who con i suoi viaggi sia nel lontano futuro fino agli ultimi giorni dell’Universo così come alla creazione della Terra. Ha anche innescato un secondo Big Bang. Fin qui la finzione, nella realtà le cose si fanno un pochetto più complicate.

In reality, the beginning and end of the Universe continue to challenge our understanding. In particular, there is still uncertainty about how time began and what it was like in the early Universe. As for the distant future and whether time will end, that’s even harder to say – and it depends partly on what we mean by “time”.

La domanda per alcuni fisici, ma non solo, ha poco senso, il tempo è iniziato insieme all’universo 13.8 miliardi di anni fa. Ma sono proprio i primi istanti i più problematici.

Sullo stesso argomento un post di Sten Odenwald, astronomo professionista e divulgatore, creatore del blog Astronimy Cafe nel lontano 1995, pubblicato sul sito Astronomy dell’omonima rivista con il titolo The struggle to find the origins of time.

What is time? Why is it so different from space? And where did it come from? Scientists are still stumped by these questions — but working harder than ever to answer them.

L’articolo approfondisce la questione se il tempo esistesse dal momento del Big Bang o sia emerso con l’evoluzione dell’universo. L’autore spiega anche come i fisici stiano lavorando per capire la natura quantistica della gravità, che potrebbe fornire alcune risposte uniche a queste domande.