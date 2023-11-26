Continuano i dirottamenti di navi al largo dello Yemen

Un articolo del Guardian di Patrick Wintour, citando fonti americane, riferisce che vi sarebbe stato un altro dirottamento al largo dello Yemen: la nave-cisterna Central Park, che proveniva dal Marocco con un carico di acido solforico sarebbe stato abbordata e catturata da otto persone che la hanno raggiunta con due natanti.

Accenna inoltre brevemente ad un ulteriore incidente che venerdì avrebbe visto coinvolta (non si sa con quale esito) una nave portacontainer della compagnia israeliana Zim, sempre al largo dello Yemen.

Last Sunday, the Galaxy Leader was seized off Yemen’s western coast and diverted to the close Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah. Videos of a helicopter landing Yemeni troops on to the cargo ship, the capture of the vessel and then Houthi rebels dancing in celebration were broadcast. They waved the flags of Yemen and Palestine. Later there was footage of a Yemeni naval captain telling the captured crew: “Welcome to Yemen. You are our guests here. We consider you all to be Yemenis.”