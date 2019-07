Gattaca profetica [EN]

Su suggerimento di @silicato.

Un articolo su Quillette discute l’influenza del film Gattaca sul modo in cui oggi pensiano le sfide etiche poste dalle tecniche di selezione e manipolazione del genoma.

Gattaca’s depiction of a dystopian society has uneasily informed debate on public policy. For example, in 2003 an Australia Law Reform Commission produced a 1,100-page document in which Gattaca is quoted several times as a starting point for a discussion on “the ethical, legal and social implications of the New Genetics.” In a 2013 speech, US Senator Rand Paul referenced Gattaca as a warning to argue for the passage of legislation he introduced called the Life at Conception Act.