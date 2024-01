L’attivista Hamza Howidy descrive in un articolo su Newsweek la sua esperienza di palestinese nato a Gaza e oppositore di Hamas.

I think it’s hard for Israelis to understand that there are many innocent people in Gaza who have suffered as much from Hamas’s evil as they have. I understand those Israelis. During my life as a Gazan, the only thing I believed about Israelis was that they all hate us and want to eliminate us as a Palestinians.