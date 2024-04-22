Joe Cruz scrive un articolo per Bikepacking.com, illustrato da Brad Allop, per ripercorrere dal 1800 a oggi la storia del bikepacking, una pratica che consiste nel viaggiare in bicicletta portando con sé tutto il necessario per il giorno e per la notte o per un lungo viaggio.

L’autore inizia definendo il bikepacking con le parole di uno degli editor fondatori del sito:

Logan Watts, the founding editor of BIKEPACKING.com (2012), offers an evocative phrase: he proposes that bikepacking is having a dirt intention on a bicycle. What he means is that, to go bikepacking, one departs with a specific mindset. 📑

E propone di esplorare la storia del bikepacking come la storia di quelle condizioni che hanno permesso a tale dirt intention di nascere e svilupparsi. Il bikepacking, sostiene Cruz, non è solo una questione di attrezzatura o di tipo di bicicletta, ma soprattutto di un atteggiamento di curiosità e apertura verso i paesaggi, le persone e i luoghi da raggiungere pedalando.

Cruz esplora sei periodi della storia del bickepacking, dalla prima grande esplosione della bicicletta di fine del ‘800, quando le biciclette di sicurezza aprirono nuove possibilità di viaggio ed esplorazione, alla rinascita del ciclismo nel dopoguerra, in particolare in Europa e nel Regno Unito, dove i costruttori, il Rough-Stuff Fellowship e i randonneurs crearono una nuova estetica ed etica per il ciclismo su strade sterrate e sentieri.

L’articolista presenta i due filoni del ciclismo che emersero alla fine degli anni ’70 e ’80 che furono essenziali per il moderno bikepacking: il mountain biking e il ciclismo off-road fatto su biciclette con la piega (il caratteristico manubrio “arricciato” spesso associato con le biciclette da corsa), sottolineando come questi due filoni divergano prima e riconvergano, in un certo senso, dopo, in termini di tecnologia, cultura e atteggiamento e come abbiano influenzato lo sviluppo delle rotte, delle gare e dell’attrezzatura del bikepacking.

Two strands of cycling developed in the late 1970s and 1980s that were essential to modern bikepacking. The first is mountain biking. The second is the stubborn, seemingly reactionary imposition of a road-bike-shaped bicycle onto the landscape of exploration. There’s a pleasing irony and symmetry in the fact that the two strands point 180 degrees away from each other yet would ultimately bend around and rejoin. 📑

~~~

Though bicycle touring in the second half of the 20th century implied tarmac, there were always those who sought wilder traces on their drop-bar bikes. 📑

L’autore riflette su come il bikepacking sia cambiato e si sia diversificato nel 21° secolo, con più voci, interessi, espressioni e formati, affermandosi come un modo consapevole di andare in bicicletta con dirt intentions. Questa popolarizzazione del bikepacking ha anche spinto ad un ritorno verso uno “stile” di borse più tradizionale e semplice, leggero, tecnicamente evoluto, ma più simile a quelli che erano i sistemi agli albori del bikepacking.

These routes and the mass-start events sometimes associated with them pushed the need for better, lighter equipment. It’s in these innovations that we see the more visible expressions of what people associate with bikepacking today. It’s common for people to interpret the origins of bikepacking in terms of the gear used. The spectacle of soft bags strapped hither and thither on a bicycle frame can be jarring and is certainly visually salient. People who grew up seeing touring bikes with panniers affixed to racks can find it tempting to think of that format as “traditional” and to see bikepacking soft bags as new-fangled, or, worse, as one more meaningless way gear manufacturers set out to sell us something. 📑

~~~

Just to set the record clearly: a bag occupying the space in the main triangle of a bicycle, a roll affixed to the handlebars, and a seat bag without a supporting rack was one of the first formats for carrying supplies on a safety bicycle. This is how Sachtleben and Allen outfitted their bikes for their traverse of the globe,25 as did the Buffalo Soldiers. Paging through the volumes of illustrations and photographs of bicycles from the last decade of the 1800s, these bags are ubiquitous. 📑

Cruz conclude che:

Bikepacking is loading up a bicycle with lunch for a picnic and an afternoon of reading on a blanket in a nearby park. It’s packing for an open-ended trip far from home over mountains and through cultural stories not your own. It’s a long weekend with two nights spent looking up through the crowns of trees to the Milky Way before falling asleep. Bikepacking is riding a bicycle mostly on dirt, sometimes on the inevitable asphalt, sometimes on a track where only feet or two wheels can go. 📑

L’articolo di Cruz e Allop è arricchito da una moltitudine di immagini, foto storiche e di graziose illustrazioni ed è corredato da una bibliografia.